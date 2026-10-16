Gold FoF subscriptions halted: What the restrictions mean for investors

With gold FoF subscriptions halted but ETFs still open, here is a look at the likely impact of the restrictions and whether they can help address concerns over gold demand.

The impact could be limited as investors can shift to gold ETFs, which remain open for investments. Industry officials estimate that FoFs account for roughly a quarter to a third of flows into gold ETF inflows, although the share varies across fund houses. However, there could be a slowdown in inflows in the near term as FoFs are a preferred channel for retail investors, particularly those investing through distributors. Unlike ETFs, FoFs do not require a demat account. The restrictions could therefore disrupt the preferred investment route for some investors, even if others eventually move to ETFs.