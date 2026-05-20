Gold loans lead retail credit growth as lenders pivot to secured assets

Regulatory easing also aided growth. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to raise the loan-to-value cap to 85 per cent for gold loans up to ₹2.5 lakh widened the eligible borrower base, particularly among first-time formal borrowers.
Despite rapid expansion, asset quality improved. The 31-180 days past-due ratio in gold loans declined to 1.2 per cent in March 2026 from 2 per cent a year earlier, aided by stronger collateral coverage and rising gold prices.
Home loans, the largest retail segment with outstanding balances of ₹44.4 trillion, grew at a steadier 9.4 per cent YoY. Growth in balances continued to outpace active loan growth, which stood at 2.5 per cent, reflecting ongoing premiumisation in the mortgage market.