Gold loans lead retail credit growth as lenders pivot to secured assets

India’s retail credit market ended FY26 with a decisive shift towards secured lending, as gold loans emerged as the fastest-growing segment while home loans and vehicle finance maintained steady momentum. Total retail loans outstanding rose 16.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹170.2 trillion as of March 2026, according to CRIF High Mark data.

Consumption loans grew 15.3 per cent to ₹118.6 trillion, supported by broad-based expansion across gold loans, personal loans and consumer-durable financing.

Gold loans were the standout performer. Outstanding balances surged 50.4 per cent YoY to ₹18.6 trillion, overtaking personal loans to become the second-largest retail credit product after home loans. Rising bullion prices sharply lifted collateral values, pushing average ticket sizes up 52 per cent YoY to ₹2.19 lakh in Q4 FY26.

Home loans, the largest retail segment with outstanding balances of ₹44.4 trillion, grew at a steadier 9.4 per cent YoY. Growth in balances continued to outpace active loan growth, which stood at 2.5 per cent, reflecting ongoing premiumisation in the mortgage market.

Despite rapid expansion, asset quality improved. The 31-180 days past-due ratio in gold loans declined to 1.2 per cent in March 2026 from 2 per cent a year earlier, aided by stronger collateral coverage and rising gold prices.

Regulatory easing also aided growth. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to raise the loan-to-value cap to 85 per cent for gold loans up to ₹2.5 lakh widened the eligible borrower base, particularly among first-time formal borrowers.

Loans above ₹75 lakh now account for 40.7 per cent of home-loan originations by value, up from 33.6 per cent in Q4 FY24. Public-sector banks retained leadership in the segment, accounting for 44.5 per cent of originations value in Q4 FY26.

Personal loans recovered from the moderation seen in FY25, with balances rising 12.9 per cent YoY to ₹16.5 trillion. Full-year originations rose 28.9 per cent to ₹11.5 trillion. NBFCs continued to dominate small-ticket unsecured lending, accounting for nearly 91 per cent of origination volumes in Q4 FY26.