Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,50,670; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,670, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,110.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,670 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,53,830 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,820.

ALSO READ: More than 77% of 880.5 mt gold reserves held domestically, says RBI In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,38,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,41,010 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,260. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,70,100. US gold held steady on Friday, but was on course for a weekly decline as higher oil prices fuelled inflation worries and clouded the interest rate outlook.