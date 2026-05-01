Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,50,670; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,670, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,110.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,670 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,53,830 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,820.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,38,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,41,010 in Chennai.