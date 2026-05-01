Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,50,670; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,50,670; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,110

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,820 | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 7:58 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,670, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,110. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,670 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,53,830 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,820.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,38,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,41,010 in Chennai. 
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,260. 
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,70,100. 
 
US gold held steady on Friday, but was on course for a weekly decline as higher oil prices fuelled inflation worries and clouded the interest rate outlook.
 
Spot gold was unchanged at $4,622.41 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT, after rising more than 2 per cent in the previous session.
 
Spot silver rose 0.8 per cent to $74.34 per ounce, platinum gained 0.1 per cent to $1,987.55, and palladium was up 0.3 per cent at $1,528.39.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
             
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Topics :Gold Pricesgold silver pricesgold and silver pricesSilver Prices

First Published: May 01 2026 | 7:58 AM IST

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