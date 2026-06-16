Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,51,540; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,65,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,51,540, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver also climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,65,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,910.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,540 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,53,500 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,690.

In Mumbai, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,38,910, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,40,710 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold prices jump 2.7% to near one-week high after US-Iran peace deal In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,060. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,65,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,80,100. US gold prices were largely steady on Tuesday after rising to a more than one-week high in the previous session, as investors awaited further details on the US-Iran peace deal.