Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,52,360; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,60,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,52,360, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,60,100.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,660.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,360 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,54,100 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,510.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,39,660, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,41,260 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,810.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,60,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,65,100.
US gold prices inched up on Friday and headed for a weekly gain as the US dollar weakened following the US-Iran truce, though market participants continued to assess its durability and implications for interest rates.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $4,778.89 per ounce as of 9:29 a.m. ET (1329 GMT). It has gained over 2 per cent so far this week. US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $4,804.00.
Among other metals, spot silver rose 1.7 per cent to $76.34 per ounce, platinum lost 2.5 per cent to $2,050.99, and palladium fell 2.5 per cent to $1,518.66. All three metals headed for weekly gains.