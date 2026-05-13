Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,990; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,90,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,990; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,90,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,160

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,140 | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 7:26 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,990, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,90,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,160. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,990 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,56,340 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,140.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,160, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,43,310 in Chennai.
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,310. 
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,90,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,00,100.
 
US gold prices held steady in early Asian trade on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a key US-China summit in Beijing while keeping an eye on developments surrounding the West Asia conflict.
 
Spot gold was steady at $4,713.39 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery gained 0.7 per cent to $4,721.80.
 
Spot silver rose 1 per cent to $87.40 per ounce, platinum slid 0.1 per cent to $2,124.70, and palladium was up 0.4 per cent at $1,497.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 7:26 AM IST

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