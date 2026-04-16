Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,55,360; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,70,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,55,360, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,70,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,42,410.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,360 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,56,230 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,510.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,42,410, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,43,210 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold falls from one-month peak as investors look to US-Iran negotiations In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,560. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,70,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,75,100. US gold prices rose on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar, while investors weighed growing optimism over a potential US-Iran deal to end the war that has pushed up energy prices and fuelled fears of higher inflation.