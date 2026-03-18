Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,58,090; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,75,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,58,090, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,75,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,910.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,390 in Mumbai, ₹1,58,090 in Kolkata, and ₹1,59,810 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,240.

ALSO READ: Plunge in gold ETF inflows: Make staggered entry with 5-year-plus horizon In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,44,910, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,46,490 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,060. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,75,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,80,100. US gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors kept to the sidelines, evaluating the economic impact of the West Asia conflict ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.