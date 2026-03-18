Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,58,090; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,75,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,58,090; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,75,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,910

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,240. Image: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 8:15 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,58,090, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,75,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,910. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,390 in Mumbai, ₹1,58,090 in Kolkata, and ₹1,59,810 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,240.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,44,910, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,46,490 in Chennai. 
               
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,060.
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,75,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,80,100.
 
US gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors kept to the sidelines, evaluating the economic impact of the West Asia conflict ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.
 
Spot gold was little changed at $5,003.77 per ounce as of 0058 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery held steady at $5,008.70.
 
Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $79.46 per ounce. Spot platinum was steady at $2,124, while palladium lost 0.2 per cent to $1,598.84.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
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Topics :Gold Pricesgold silver pricesgold and silver pricesSilver Prices

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 8:15 AM IST

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