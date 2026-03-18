Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,58,090; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,75,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,58,090, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,75,100.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,910.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,390 in Mumbai, ₹1,58,090 in Kolkata, and ₹1,59,810 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,240.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,44,910, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,46,490 in Chennai.