Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,59,390; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,59,390; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,46,110

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,540 | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 8:20 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,59,390, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,46,110. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,390 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,61,250 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,540.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,46,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,47,810 in Chennai. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,260. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,94,900.  
 
US gold fell on Tuesday as fresh US attacks in Iran pushed oil prices higher, fuelling concerns around inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates.
 
Spot gold was down 0.6 per cent at $4,544.33 per ounce, as of 0049 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery gained 0.5 per cent to $4,545.60. 
 
Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.8 per cent to $77.42 per ounce, platinum lost 0.5 per cent to $1,958.18, and palladium slid 0.6 per cent to $1,389.68. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
 
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Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silvergold silver pricesSilver Prices

First Published: May 26 2026 | 8:20 AM IST

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