Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,59,940; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,85,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,59,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,85,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,46,610.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,940 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,61,680 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,240.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,46,610, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,48,110 in Chennai. ALSO READ: High gold prices boost exchange schemes: What customers must know In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,760. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,85,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,90,100. US gold edged lower on Friday, on track for its second consecutive weekly loss, as higher oil prices and rising concerns around inflation and hawkish interest rates weighed on the metal.