Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,59,940; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,85,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,59,940, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,85,100.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,46,610.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,940 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,61,680 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,240.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,46,610, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,48,110 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,760.