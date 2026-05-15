Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,62,340; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,99,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,62,340; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,99,900

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,810

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,270 | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 7:53 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,62,340, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,99,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,810. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,340 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,64,190 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,270.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,810, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,50,510 in Chennai.
                   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,960.  
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,99,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,14,900. 
 
US gold fell to a more than one-week low on Friday, and was set for a weekly decline, as higher energy prices fueled fears of inflation and prolonged higher interest rates, while investors focused on a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
 
Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to $4,619.49 per ounce by 0045 GMT. Bullion was down 1.9 per cent so far this week. US gold futures for June delivery lost 1.3 per cent to $4,625.70. 
 
Spot silver fell 1.7 per cent to $82.08 per ounce, platinum lost 0.6 per cent to $2,043.25, and palladium was down 0.1 per cent at $1,435.36.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
 
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Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silvergold silver prices

First Published: May 15 2026 | 7:53 AM IST

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