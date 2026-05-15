Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,62,340; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,99,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,62,340, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,99,900.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,810.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,340 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,64,190 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,270.