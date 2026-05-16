Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,57,900; silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,89,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,900, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,89,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,900 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,61,070 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,050.