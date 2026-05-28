Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,58,280; silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,58,280, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,45,090.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,280 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,59,810 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,430.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,45,090, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,46,490 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,240. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900. US gold fell on Thursday as fresh US attacks on Iran pushed oil prices higher, stoking concerns about rising inflation and clouding the interest rate outlook.