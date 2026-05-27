Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,58,880; silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,58,880, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,45,640.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,880 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,60,680 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,030.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,45,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,47,290 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,790.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,94,900.
US gold ticked up on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar, as investors looked for signs of progress in peace negotiations between the United States and Iran and assessed the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.
Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent at $4,516.76 per ounce, as of 0051 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery gained 0.3 per cent to $4,516.30.
Spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to $77.40 per ounce, platinum was little changed at $1,957.75, and palladium gained 0.9 per cent to $1,391.68.