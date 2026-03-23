Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,45,960; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,44,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,45,960; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,44,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,33,790

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,110 | Image: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 8:38 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,45,960, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,44,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,33,790. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,960 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,48,570 in Chennai. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,110. 
   
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,33,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,36,190 in Chennai. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,33,940.   
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,44,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,49,900. 
 
US gold prices slipped more than 3 per cent on Monday, extending their drop to a roughly four-month low, as an escalating West Asia conflict stoked inflation concerns and expectations of higher global interest rates.
 
Spot gold was down 3.3 per cent at $4,340.09 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT, extending losses for a ninth consecutive session. US gold futures for April delivery fell 5 per cent to $4,347.
 
Spot silver lost 3.3 per cent to $65.55 per ounce. Spot platinum fell 4.4 per cent to $1,838.45 and palladium was down 0.4 per cent at $1,398.50. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  
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Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silvergold silver pricesSilver Pricesbullion

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 7:49 AM IST

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