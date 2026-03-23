Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,45,960; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,44,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,45,960, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,44,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,33,790.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,960 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,48,570 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,110.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,33,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,36,190 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold, silver may see mild recovery next week; PMI, crude in focus In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,33,940. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,44,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,49,900. US gold prices slipped more than 3 per cent on Monday, extending their drop to a roughly four-month low, as an escalating West Asia conflict stoked inflation concerns and expectations of higher global interest rates.