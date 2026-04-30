Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,430; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,54,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,430; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,54,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,890

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,580 | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 7:47 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,54,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,890. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,430 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,52,180 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,580.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,37,890, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,490 in Chennai.  
                 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,040.  
      
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,54,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,64,900. 
 
US gold prices rebounded on Thursday from a one-month low hit the day before, helped by a softer US dollar, although elevated oil prices kept fears alive of inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates.
 
Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $4,566.73 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT, after falling to its lowest level since March 31 in the previous session.
 
Spot silver rose 1 per cent to $72.18 per ounce, platinum gained 1.7 per cent to $1,911, and palladium was up 0.9 per cent at $1,470.40.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
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Topics :Gold PricesSilver Pricesgold and silver pricesgold silver prices

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

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