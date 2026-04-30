Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,430; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,54,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,54,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,890.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,430 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,52,180 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,580.

ALSO READ: Gold investment demand tops jewellery buying for first time in India In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,37,890, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,490 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,040. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,54,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,64,900. US gold prices rebounded on Thursday from a one-month low hit the day before, helped by a softer US dollar, although elevated oil prices kept fears alive of inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates.