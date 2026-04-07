Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,650; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,49,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,650; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,49,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,090

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,800
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 8:20 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,650, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,090. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,650 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,52,630 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,800.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,38,090, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,910 in Chennai.
                 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,240.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,60,100. 
 
US gold prices held steady on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious ahead of a deadline set by US President Donald Trump on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a key flashpoint in the Iran war. 
 
Spot gold was steady at $4,646.69 per ounce by 0100 GMT, while US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.2 per cent to $4,674.40. 
 
Spot silver fell 0.9 per cent to $72.11 per ounce, platinum shed 0.2 per cent to $1,974.66 and palladium lost 0.6 per cent to $1,476.27. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
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Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silvergold silver pricesSilver Pricesbullion

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 8:20 AM IST

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