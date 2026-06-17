Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,51,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,51,360, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,64,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,360 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,53,370 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,510.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,38,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,40,590 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,890. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,64,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,900. US gold edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains for a fifth straight session, as optimism ​around the US-Iran peace deal eased concerns over interest rate hikes, while investors awaited further details on the deal and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.