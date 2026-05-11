Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,340; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,52,340, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,640.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,340 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,54,360 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,52,490.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,39,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,41,490 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Reduce energy consumption, delay gold purchase, urges PM Narendra Modi In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,790. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,74,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,79,900. US gold prices fell on Monday, as a lack of progress in US-Iran peace negotiations pushed oil prices higher, fuelling concerns that elevated inflation could keep interest rates higher for longer.