Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,53,540; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,540, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,740.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,540 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,54,470 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,690.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,40,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,41,590 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,890.