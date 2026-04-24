Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,53,540; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,53,540; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,740

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,690 | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 7:32 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,540, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,740. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,540 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,54,470 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,690.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,40,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,41,590 in Chennai. 
                 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,890.   
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,69,900.
 
US gold held steady on Friday, but was on track for a weekly drop as elevated oil prices fuelled fears of inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates amid stalled US-Iran peace talks.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $4,697 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT. The metal is down 2.6 per cent so far this week after a four-week winning run. 
 
US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.2 per cent to $4,712.50.
 
Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $75.36 per ounce, platinum lost 0.5 per cent to $1,996.13, while palladium was steady at $1,468.50
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 7:31 AM IST

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