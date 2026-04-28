Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,53,700; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,53,700; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,890

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In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,850 | Image: Adobe Stock
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 7:48 AM IST
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,700, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,40,890. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,700 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,55,250 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,850.
  
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,40,890, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,310 in Chennai. 
                 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,040.   
     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,69,900. 
 
US gold held steady on Tuesday as investors awaited more clarity on stalled peace talks between the United States and Iran, as well as key central bank decisions this week to see if the West Asia conflict has altered the interest rate outlook.
 
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $4,693.04 per ounce, as of 0053 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.3 per cent to $4,707.80.
 
Spot silver rose 0.5 per cent to $75.91 per ounce, platinum gained 0.7 per cent to $1,997.22, while palladium was steady at $1,476.47.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
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Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,53,540; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

Topics :Gold Gold Pricesgold and silver pricesGold and silvergold silver pricesSilver PricesbullionBullion industry

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 7:48 AM IST

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