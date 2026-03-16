Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,59,650; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,59,650, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,46,340.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,650 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,61,010 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,800.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,46,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,47,590 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold, silver may see correction next week amid West Asia tensions: Analysts In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,490. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,74,900. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,79,900. US gold prices were steady on Monday after paring a near 1 per cent fall earlier in the session, as a softer dollar helped offset waning hopes of near-term US interest-rate cuts due to elevated energy prices.