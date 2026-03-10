Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,61,670; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,79,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,670, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,190.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,670 in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad; ₹1,63,080 in Chennai and ₹1,63,620 in Kolkata.

ALSO READ: Gold, silver ETFs trade with mild gains amid geopolitical uncertainty In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,820.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,190, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,49,490 in Chennai. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,340. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900. ALSO READ: Oil falls over 6% as Trump predicts de-escalation in West Asia conflict The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900. US gold prices held largely steady on Tuesday as  investors stayed on the sidelines, cautious about West Asia tensions, after President Donald Trump reportedly said he thinks his war against Iran "is very complete".