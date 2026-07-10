Gold price performance
Surge in crude oil prices
as US-Iran conflict escalated once again this week, thwarted nascent recovery in gold prices on Wednesday on rate hike fears. Brent oil futures surged 5 per cent on Wednesday to $80.59 -- highest since June 22 on supply concerns amplified by the fresh round of strikes, which stoked inflation concerns on possibility of a return to war. However, gold recovered some of its lowest ground on Thursday as oil prices retreated.
At the time of writing this article on Thursday night, spot gold was changing hands at $4134, up 1.37 per cent for the day.
In the week ending July 3, spot gold, buoyed by easing rate hike worries as US June nonfarm payroll report fell short of expectations, posted a weekly gain of 2 per cent to settle at $4,176. Data roundup:
The US data released on July 9 showed that weekly job data were mixed: initial jobless claims (week ending July 4) came in at 215K Vs the forecast of 217K (prior 217K), whereas continuing claims rose from 1806K to 1814K (forecast 1814K). Existing home sales (June) fell from upwardly revised 4.19m to 4.06m (forecast 4.20m) -- two-month low.
China's June inflation data released on July 9 showed that oil shock-led reflation may be losing its momentum as CPI inflation trailed estimates on both m-o-m and y-o-y basis. June headline CPI, decelerating for the first time since March, came in at 1 per cent y-o-y (forecast 1.1 per cent, prior 1.2 per cent), while core CPI at 1 per cent lagged the estimate of 1.1 per cent (prior 1.1 per cent), too. June PPI, matching the estimate, rose 4.1 per cent y-o-y from 3.9 per cent in May, while it fell 0.3 per cent m-o-m. Upcoming data:
Major US data on deck in next one week include June 27 ADP weekly employment change (July 14), June CPI (July 14), June PPI (July 15) and June retail sales control group (July 16).
China's June trade balance (July 14), 2Q GDP (July 15), June retail sales, industrial production and property data (July 15) will also be in focus.
Traders will also parse speeches by a battery of Fed speakers for clues to the Fed's monetary policy path. Central bank watch:
Fed Chair Warsh will testify at House Financial Services Committee and Senate Banking Committee on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy report on July 14 and July 15, respectively.
FOMC minutes of June 16-17 FOMC meeting showed that the Fed officials remain divided over the rate path, whereas some of them see the case for a rate hike to tackle inflation. Many members see AI-led growth leading to a rate hike. A few Federal Reserve officials said there was a case for raising interest rates in June. Next FOMC meeting is on July 28-29.
The minutes of the ECB’s June 10-11 meeting show that the ECB Governing Council unanimously agreed to raise interest rates by 25 bps based on incoming economic and financial data. The Council is likely to refrain from giving any guidance regarding the future interest rate path due to uncertainty, though further rate hikes are embedded in the baseline projections.
China’s central bank bought more gold in June, extending the buying streak to the 20th month--longest since at least 2015 as it remains committed to diversifying its reserves. The Central Bank bought 480,000 troy ounces (15 tons) in June-- the biggest since October 2023
Geopolitics and oil:
US and Iran traded airstrikes overnight stoking fears of a full-blown war. Iran reported strikes on its Bushehr nuclear plant. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz almost came to a halt on Thursday. IRGC warned that any US interference in determining ship routes in the Strait would jeopardize the process of gradual reopening of the waterway.
While Iran wants to impose a transit fee, Oman said that it doesn't support charging transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz as the right of transit passage through straits used for international navigation is guaranteed under international law.
Iran foreign ministry and Pakistani Army chief held a phone call on Thursday. Meanwhile Israel's Defence minister Katz said that Israel can renew its strikes on Iran if threats remerge. Saudi Arab and UAE have condemned Iran for its attacks on neighbouring countries.
Oil prices retreated on July 9 on expectations that the conflict will remain contained as both the countries stand to lose significantly in case of a material escalation. At the time of writing, Brent Oil Futures were down 1.5 per cent to $77.
US Dollar Index and yields:
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index was trading a tad lower at 100.92. The Index was softer on ECB's rate hike possibility and lower oil prices.
Two-year US yields fell nearly 1 per cent to 4.17 per cent, while ten-year yields edged 0.7 per cent lower t0 4.55 per cent. Gold ETF and COMEX Inventory:
Total known global gold ETF holdings stand at 96.43 MOz. Holdings, hovering around cycle lows, have declined 2.52 MOz YTD and are down 3.99 MOz since the beginning of the Iran war on February 28.
Registered COMEX Gold inventory at 14.82 MOz, remains around cycle low, and is down 39 per cent from the record peak of 24.25 MOz seen in April 2025. Fed rate hike probability:
Overnight rates suggest markets look for 0.96 rate hikes in October as compared with 1.10 rate hikes as seen on Wednesday. Traders expect another 0.70 rate hike in April next year. Europe's rate hike probability has increased slightly.
The ECB is expected to hike in October, while the Bank of England is likely to hike in December. Outlook:
In near term, gold is expected to be volatile and choppy on uncertainty over situation in the Middle East. However, as full-scale war looks somewhat unlikely, buying the dips with suitable stoploss remains the preferred strategy.
Immediate support is at $4,092/$4,048. Subdued oil prices may help the metal test resistance at $4,200, a decisive breach of which can open the way to $4,300 mark, though we acknowledge that in the present scenario, upside remains capped on rate hike concerns.
Overall, in near-term, the yellow metal is expected to trade largely in the $4,000-$4,200 range.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities at Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Views expressed are his own.)