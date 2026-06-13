Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,48,590; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,60,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,48,590, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver also climbed by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,60,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,36,210.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,590 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,50,560 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,830.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,36,210, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,38,010 in Chennai. ALSO READ: Gold, silver ETF investors pull out record sums as prices correct In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,360. The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,60,100. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,65,100. US gold prices rose 2 per cent on Thursday, with US President Donald Trump calling off planned military strikes on Iran easing fears of oil-driven inflation and elevated interest rates.

Spot gold jumped 2 per cent to $4,153.71 per ounce at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), after hitting its lowest point since late November earlier in the session. US gold futures for August delivery settled 0.5 per cent lower at $4,114. Spot gold has been under pressure since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran in late February, as rising oil prices fuel expectations of prolonged high interest rates. While gold is viewed as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates tend to weigh on the metal. Spot silver rose 3.3 per cent to $65.78 per ounce, platinum gained 2.6 per cent to $1,708.38 and palladium climbed 4.4 per cent to $1,267.50.