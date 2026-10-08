Gold price rises ₹586 on buying at lower levels; silver gains ₹245

Gold and silver prices had been declining over the past few sessions amid expectations of further interest-rate increases by the US Federal Reserve. Buying at lower levels, however, helped both metals recover on Thursday, October 8.

In the global market, gold futures on Comex were trading near $4,160 per ounce, while silver was trading near $60.40 per ounce. In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading near ₹1,49,600 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were trading near ₹2,23,900 per kg.

Gold rises

Gold futures opened higher. On the MCX, the benchmark December gold contract opened ₹586 higher at ₹1,49,689 per 10 gram. The previous close was ₹1,49,103.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹517 higher at ₹1,49,620. Gold futures had touched a high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 gram earlier this year. Silver also gains Silver futures also opened higher. On the MCX, the benchmark December silver contract opened ₹245 higher at ₹2,23,806 per kg. The previous close was ₹2,23,561. At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹330 higher at ₹2,23,891. Silver futures had touched a high of ₹4,20,048 per kg earlier this year. Gold, silver rise in global market Gold and silver futures were trading higher in the international market. On Comex, gold opened at $4,139.90 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,140.70. At the time of writing, it was trading $16.50 higher at $4,157.20 per ounce.

Gold prices had touched a high of $5,586.20 per ounce earlier this year. Comex silver futures opened at $60.19 per ounce. The previous closing price was $60.29. At the time of writing, silver was trading $0.08 higher at $60.37 per ounce. Silver prices had touched a high of $121.79 per ounce earlier this year. Levels to watch According to Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory, gold was technically witnessing fresh selling pressure. Open interest rose 3.23 per cent to 16,701, while prices fell by ₹1,017, indicating the creation of fresh bearish positions. Gold has support at ₹1,48,035. A sustained fall below this level could take prices towards ₹1,46,965.