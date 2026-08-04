Gold rises ₹644 on MCX, silver gains ₹1,397 on hopes of Hormuz reopening

Gold and silver futures opened higher on Tuesday as investors tracked developments around US-Iran talks and the possibility of the Strait of Hormuz reopening.

In the global market, gold was trading near $4,115 per ounce on Comex, while silver was around $58.90 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,43,600 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,19,150 per kg.

Gold turns costlier

Gold futures opened higher on MCX. The benchmark October gold contract opened at ₹1,43,559 per 10 gram, up ₹644 from the previous close of ₹1,42,915.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,43,607, up ₹692. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,43,664 and a low of ₹1,43,498. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779. Silver also jumps Silver futures also opened on a strong note. The benchmark September silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,18,143 per kg, up ₹1,397 from the previous close of ₹2,16,746. At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,19,150, up ₹ 2,404. During the session, it touched a high of ₹2,19,896 and a low of ₹2,18,143. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.

Gold, silver rise in international market In the international market, gold and silver futures opened higher. On Comex, gold opened at $4,109.60 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,090.50 per ounce. At the time of writing, gold was trading at $4,113.80 per ounce, up $23.30. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce. Comex silver futures opened at $58.38 per ounce. The previous closing price was $57.85. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $58.88 per ounce, up $1.03. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce.