Gold rises ₹644 on MCX, silver gains ₹1,397 on hopes of Hormuz reopening

Gold and silver futures opened higher on Tuesday as investors tracked developments around US-Iran talks and the possibility of the Strait of Hormuz reopening.
In the global market, gold was trading near $4,115 per ounce on Comex, while silver was around $58.90 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,43,600 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,19,150 per kg.
Gold turns costlier
Gold futures opened higher on MCX. The benchmark October gold contract opened at ₹1,43,559 per 10 gram, up ₹644 from the previous close of ₹1,42,915.
At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,43,607, up ₹692. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,43,664 and a low of ₹1,43,498. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779.
Silver also jumps
Silver futures also opened on a strong note. The benchmark September silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,18,143 per kg, up ₹1,397 from the previous close of ₹2,16,746.
At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,19,150, up ₹ 2,404. During the session, it touched a high of ₹2,19,896 and a low of ₹2,18,143. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.
Gold, silver rise in international market
In the international market, gold and silver futures opened higher.
On Comex, gold opened at $4,109.60 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,090.50 per ounce. At the time of writing, gold was trading at $4,113.80 per ounce, up $23.30. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce.
Comex silver futures opened at $58.38 per ounce. The previous closing price was $57.85. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $58.88 per ounce, up $1.03. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce.
MCX, Comex prices
Note: MCX gold futures prices are in rupees per 10 gram, while MCX silver futures prices are in rupees per kg. Comex gold and silver futures prices are in dollars per ounce. Last traded prices are as of the time of writing.