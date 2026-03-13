Gold set for weekly drop as oil price surge weighs on rate-cut hopes

Gold prices were on track for a second consecutive weekly drop, despite edging up on Friday, as surging energy prices due to the ​West Asia war dimmed prospects for near-term U.S. interest rate ​cuts.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $5,095.55 per ounce, as of 0633 GMT on Friday. ‌U.S. gold futures for April delivery fell 0.1% to $5,100.20.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased, increasing the appeal of the non-yielding bullion.

Bullion, however, has lost more than 1% so far this week. Since the war started on February 28, it has dropped over 3% so far.

Fears of inflation and questions about the Federal Reserve's ability to cut interest rates if high oil prices persist are somewhat counteracting gold's appeal, said Tim Waterer, KCM Trade chief market analyst.

"Given the ongoing uncertainty about the duration and scope of the conflict in the West Asia, I expect gold to remain on the radar for investors ‌as a safety play." Heightening geopolitical tensions, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday that Tehran will keep the strategic Strait of Hormuz closed as leverage against the U.S. and Israel, which has stoked concerns about global energy supply and risk assets. Oil prices rose above $100 a barrel, as attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf and warnings from Iran shattered prospects of quick de-escalation in the West Asia conflict. [O/R] As oil prices surged, U.S. President Donald ​Trump again demanded Fed Chair Jerome Powell cut interest rates.

Traders, however, expect the Fed to keep rates ‌steady in the current 3.5%-3.75% range at the end of its two-day meeting on March 18, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. While recent inflation data suggest price growth ​is under ‌control, the war and the resulting spike in crude prices have yet to filter through the ‌data. Investors are awaiting the release of the delayed January Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, expected on Friday. Gold discounts in India widened this week to their deepest point in nearly a ‌decade ​as demand stayed subdued ​and some traders steered clear of paying import duties, while the escalating West Asia war boosted safe-haven demand in China. [GOL/AS]