Gold, silver ETFs rise up to 6% on early signs of easing West Asia crisis

Gold, silver ETFs prices today: Buyers returned to invest in gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which rose up to 6 per cent during early deals on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, as indications of de-escalation in the West Asian conflict improved investor sentiment. This follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement and signals from the Iranian regime suggesting that the conflict may end soon.

“Hope is returning to the market with indications of de-escalation in the conflict. Remarks from President Trump and from the Iranian regime indicate that the conflict might end soon. Particularly, the reiteration from Iran that ‘non-hostile ships can transit the Strait of Hormuz’ is good news that will mitigate India’s energy concerns," said aid VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments. These positive geopolitical developments have been reflected in a sharp decline in Brent crude to around $98. The US 10-year yield has also declined, while gold has recovered. If this positive trend sustains, Vijayakumar believes there is room for a sharp rebound in the market.

Gold, silver ETF prices today Gold and silver ETF prices continued to trade higher. At last check, Quantum Gold Fund - Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was trading higher by 4 per cent. The Wealth Company Gold ETF was up 3.89 per cent, UTI Mutual Fund - UTI Gold ETF gained 3.80 per cent, Kotak Gold ETF rose 3.75 per cent, ICICI Prudential Gold ETF added 3.7 per cent, and HDFC Gold ETF climbed 3.68 per cent. Birla Sun Life Gold ETF was up 3.50 per cent, while Motilal Oswal Gold ETF gained 3.55 per cent. Silver ETFs also traded higher on Wednesday. UTI Silver ETF rose 5.38 per cent, Groww Silver ETF gained 5.77 per cent, Angel One Silver ETF was up 5.66 per cent, and Motilal Oswal Silver ETF climbed 5.44 per cent. Axis Silver ETF advanced 5.23 per cent, SBI Silver ETF added 5.22 per cent, and Nippon India Silver ETF gained 5.22 per cent. Edelweiss Silver ETF rose 5 per cent, ICICI Prudential Silver ETF added 5.17 per cent, HDFC Silver ETF gained 5.14 per cent, Kotak Silver ETF was up 5 per cent, while Zerodha Silver ETF advanced 4.88 per cent.

MCX Futures track ETF gains On the futures segment, buying momentum mirrored ETF movements. Gold April futures on the MCX traded higher by 3.78 per cent at ₹1,44,370 per 10 gm, while silver May futures gained 5.54 per cent to ₹2,36,338 per kg. According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, MCX Gold opened with a gap-up and is currently trading in the ₹1,43,000–₹1,45,000 resistance band, indicating underlying buying interest despite some intraday volatility. “Price action suggests resilience at higher levels, keeping the broader tone constructive. On the upside, the ₹1,48,000 zone remains the immediate resistance area. A sustained move above this level would strengthen bullish momentum and may open the path toward ₹1,55,000–₹1,57,000, where supply pressure is likely to emerge,” he said.

On the downside, immediate support is placed at ₹1,37,000–₹1,40,000. A breach below this level, he believes, could trigger extended profit booking and drag prices toward the ₹1,30,000–₹1,32,000 band. “Overall, the near-term bias remains buy-on-dips, supported by underlying strength in prices, with macro uncertainty and geopolitical developments expected to continue driving momentum,” Ponmudi added. Commenting on MCX Silver, Ponmudi said the current range indicates underlying strength in prices despite intermittent resistance at higher levels. “The overall price action reflects a gradual build-up of bullish momentum. On the upside, ₹2,40,000 now serves as the immediate resistance band. A sustained move above this level could trigger a recovery toward the ₹2,50,000 zone,” he said.