Gold slips to over one-month low as West Asia tensions lift oil prices

Gold prices fell on Monday to their lowest point in more than a month, as West Asia tensions pushed oil ​prices higher, fuelling inflation fears and reinforcing expectations of ​higher-for-longer interest rates.

Spot gold was down 1.1 per cent at $4,488.99 per ounce, as ‌of 0052 GMT, hitting its lowest level since March 30.

US gold futures for June delivery lost 1.5 per cent to $4,493.30.

Gold was pressured by rising geopolitical tensions after a drone strike caused a fire at a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates, lifting crude prices and bets of interest rates.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, reported intercepting three drones, as US President Donald Trump warned that Iran must act "fast" after efforts to end the US-Israeli war appeared to have stalled.

Central banks tend to hike ‌interest rates during times of inflation, which in turn tends to dim non-yielding bullion's appeal. Oil prices extended gains on Monday to hit a two-week high. Markets are increasingly pricing in a US Federal Reserve rate hike before year-end, with a 50 per cent chance of a move by December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Investors await minutes of the Fed's April meeting, due ​to be released this week, for clues on the central bank's monetary policy direction. India ‌has curbed imports of silver in nearly all forms with immediate effect, according to a government order issued on Saturday, as the world's ​biggest ‌consumer of the metal seeks to rein in shipments and ease pressure on the ‌rupee.