Brent at $114: Why inventory drawdowns are resetting crude's floor

Brent crude at $114 a barrel is not just a price spike. It is a signal. The market is telling us that immediate barrels are scarce, inventories are being pulled down, and the physical oil balance has moved into a regime that is far tighter than the headline price alone suggests.

The curve says as much. With the front-month June contract at $113.14 and the more liquid July contract around $105, the market is in an unusually sharp backwardation of nearly $8 a barrel. Such a spread is not the mark of speculative exuberance; it is the signature of physical tightness. When prompt barrels command such a premium over deferred supply, refiners and traders are effectively paying up for near-term availability because stocks are being consumed faster than they are being rebuilt.

That is exactly what the inventory data show. The International Energy Agency has described the current disruption as the largest supply outage in the history of the global oil market. Production across the Gulf has reportedly been knocked back by at least 10 million barrels a day, while the US Energy Information Administration expects shut-ins to peak near 9.1 million barrels a day in April. Global observed inventories fell by 85 million barrels in March alone, with non-West Asia stocks drawing at a pace of 6.6 million barrels a day — levels usually associated with outright crisis, not a routine market imbalance.

READ | Oil outlook: Prolonged Iran war, Hormuz disruption may keep Brent near $90 Even before the disruption, the world was not starting from a position of comfort. Global crude and product stocks stood at about 8.2 billion barrels, the highest since February 2021, yet the IEA now expects inventories to test all-time lows by late April or early May if the disruption persists. The OECD's coordinated 400 million barrel emergency release helps at the margin, but it does not fundamentally alter the direction of travel. It buys time; it does not restore balance. From here, the market faces two broad outcomes. Either supply normalises, tanker flows reroute, and Brent gradually decompresses towards the $80–90 range that would be more consistent with a normalised supply-demand balance. Or supply remains constrained, in which case prices must rise further until demand destruction does the rebalancing. Historically, sustained demand destruction tends to emerge in the $135–150 zone. Below that band, consumers complain, some substitution occurs, but the system broadly keeps consuming.

This is the mirror image of 2020. Then, demand collapsed and prices fell far enough to force supply offline. Today, supply has been forced offline and prices must rise high enough to suppress demand. But even a benign scenario does not deliver the relief that consensus may hope for. If the disruption in West Asia eases in the second half of 2026, the market will still need to rebuild inventories that have been depleted in the shock. China's strategic reserves, OECD commercial stocks, IEA emergency buffers and floating storage will all need replenishment. That restocking process could add 1.0–1.5 million barrels a day of incremental call on supply through 2027, on top of underlying demand growth. It is not end-use demand, but the market will price it the same way.