Jio-BP doesn't plan to raise fuel prices as sales of gasoline, oil surge
The company, a joint venture between Reliance Industries and BP, has adequate fuel supplies and has not imposed any limits on retails sale of gasoline or gasoil
The company, a joint venture between Reliance Industries and BP, has adequate fuel supplies and has not imposed any limits on retails sale of gasoline or gasoil
India's Jio-BP does not plan to raise fuel prices immediately, its chief executive, Akshay Wadhwa, said on Friday, after retail sales of gasoline and gasoil rose by 30 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, in March from a year earlier.
The company, a joint venture between Reliance Industries and BP, has adequate fuel supplies and has not imposed any limits on retails sale of gasoline or gasoil, Wadhwa told reporters at an industry event.
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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 1:06 PM IST