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Jio-BP doesn't plan to raise fuel prices as sales of gasoline, oil surge

The company, a joint venture between Reliance Industries and ​BP, has adequate fuel supplies and ‌has not imposed ​any ‌limits on retails sale of ‌gasoline or gasoil

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Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 1:06 PM IST
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India's Jio-BP does ​not plan to raise ​fuel prices immediately, ‌its chief executive, Akshay Wadhwa, said on Friday, after retail sales of gasoline and gasoil rose by 30 per cent and ‌25 per cent, respectively, in March from a year earlier.

The company, a joint venture between Reliance Industries and ​BP, has adequate fuel supplies and ‌has not imposed ​any ‌limits on retails sale of ‌gasoline or gasoil, Wadhwa ‌told reporters at ​an industry ​event. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Reliance Jiogasolinegasoline pricesgasoil import deal

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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