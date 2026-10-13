Mirae Asset: Oil volatility to rise ahead of midterm; Brent may test $120

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Mohammed Imran, research analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan Under normal market conditions, shipping represents just 1–2 per cent of total voyage costs. Since the war began, however, freight rates have risen to levels not seen in decades. In January 2026, Under normal market conditions, shipping represents just 1–2 per cent of total voyage costs. Since the war began, however, freight rates have risen to levels not seen in decades. In January 2026, Brent crude traded at about $62 per barrel, while VLCC rates on the benchmark Arabian Gulf–Far East route averaged roughly $30,000 per day. This translated into freight of $1.73 per barrel, or around 3 per cent of the delivered cost of Middle Eastern crude into Asia.

Today, physical Brent is estimated at around $130 per barrel, while VLCC rates have reached an unprecedented $1.3 million per day 40 times their January level. Freight now adds almost $35 per barrel, equivalent to roughly 25 per cent of the delivered crude cost. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Impact on Indian refiners. Elevated freight costs have eroded the arbitrage opportunity in WTI Midland, despite the grade trading at about $90–92 per barrel. Transport from the US to Indian ports now costs approximately $35–40 per barrel, pushing landed costs toward $150 per barrel. Because futures prices do not reflect these delivered costs, Indian oil marketing companies are incurring daily losses. The Indian refiners have bought crude from ME, despite a heavy discount being offered from the West African to reduce the shipping cost.

Even in this extraordinary market, shipowners continue to make rational deployment decisions. A VLCC discharging in Asia has three main options: Ballast to the US Gulf for a long-haul cargo back to Asia, currently yielding around $400,000 per day. Take a shorter ballast voyage to West Africa or Brazil for an Asia-bound cargo, generating TCE earnings of about $650,000 per day. Return to the Arabian Gulf market, where earnings could exceed $1.0 million per day. The earnings gap keeps VLCCs close to the Asian market. As a result, Suezmaxes and Aframaxes are handling more US Gulf cargoes, sharply lifting their earnings. Tanker rates are likely to remain firm while crude demand exceeds supply.

Escalating security risks Regional escalation. Crude prices rallied on Monday after Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen launched drone and missile attacks against Saudi Arabia over the weekend. The attacks increased the risk of a wider escalation that could draw the US into the conflict. Threats to shipping. Attacks on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz have intensified. Iran has warned that action against “violating” vessels will no longer be confined to the strait; ships using unauthorized routes may be pursued across the region and “punished.” Russian diesel supply. Crude prices advanced despite the prospect of additional Russian diesel entering the global market after the US Treasury issued a waiver covering previously sanctioned fuel. Last Friday, Russia said it would partially lift its diesel export ban, allowing 500,000 MT to reach international markets following an agreement between Russian President Putin and US President Trump, however this would be much lesser of volumes of diesel needed as Goldman Sach quote numbers to be around 50 million barrels of from the OECD Europe to see to prices easing at pumps.