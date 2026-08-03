Oil drops nearly 5% as Trump cancels attack on Iran to reach nuclear deal

Oil prices tumbled $4 a barrel on Monday after US President Donald Trump held off on a fresh attack on ​Iran, seeking to reach a quick deal that would ​halt Tehran's nuclear ambitions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures slid $4.08, ‌or 4.64%, to $83.85 by 2352 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.66 a barrel, down $4.01, or 4.74%.

Both contracts jumped more than 20% last month after fighting between the US and Iran resumed and as attacks on several tankers around Oman heightened security concerns, deterring shippers from entering the Gulf to load oil.

In a sign of de-escalation, Trump said late on Saturday on his Truth Social platform that Iran and other Middle Eastern countries had asked for time to complete a deal that would lead to "the Immediate, Complete ‌and Total" reopening of the vital strait and "an end to Iran's nuclear threat". "The bigger focus is whether this week turns into a rinse and repeat of last week - with hopes of a deal collapsing as Iran digs in its heels and continues to leverage its control over the Strait, potentially through an attack on a US base or a tanker transiting the waterway," IG market analyst Tony ​Sycamore said.