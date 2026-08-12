Oil outlook: Brent may rise to $95-97 amid Hormuz risks, says Kotak Sec

Disclaimer: This article is written by Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research of Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Crude Oil: Diplomacy is no longer enough

Crude oil has spent the past two weeks swinging sharply between optimism over diplomacy and fear of a prolonged conflict. The central question is no longer whether Washington and Tehran are willing to negotiate, but whether they can agree on the conditions required to restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent's trajectory over the past two weeks captures the problem precisely. Last week, both benchmarks sold off sharply as optimism built around an interim US-Iran arrangement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, dragging Brent toward the high-$70s in a move that suggested the geopolitical risk premium was beginning to deflate. That optimism reversed when Iran's parliament began reviewing a draft bill explicitly barring US and Israel-linked vessels from the strait and tying full reopening to the lifting of Washington's maritime blockade. The attack on an ADNOC vessel, arriving even as Oman publicly described the Hormuz negotiations as constructive, was an early and pointed warning that diplomatic language and operational reality had decoupled.

This week has reinforced that decoupling at materially higher prices. WTI and Brent have gained for six straight sessions as Washington and Tehran traded fresh and competing conditions, extending gains further across subsequent sessions with WTI reaching $84.30 and Brent hitting $90, lifting the weekly advance beyond 6 per cent. The cumulative rally of roughly 12 per cent across six sessions is not a recovery built on improving fundamentals. It is a risk-premium repricing triggered by the market's recognition that resolution is structurally further away than the prior week's selloff had assumed. The compensation demand is where the negotiating architecture has materially deteriorated. The 14-point memorandum of understanding that Washington and Tehran agreed to in June included plans for a $300 billion fund, backed by the US and regional partners, for the rehabilitation and economic development of Iran post-conflict. That framework represented a credible, if ambitious, foundation for a durable settlement. What replaced it this week is a structurally different problem. Iran entered negotiations seeking reparations for the February campaign, a position Tehran has held consistently. Washington's response has not been to deflect it but to match it.

Trump has formally demanded compensation from Iran for casualties caused by Iranian-linked proxy conflicts, subsequently expanding that claim to encompass damages across Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Gaza. Both sides are now tabling reparations demands the other cannot domestically accept. With Iran’s parliament also moving to legally restrict US- and Israel-linked vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the June framework remains distant despite Oman’s positive diplomatic messaging. Beneath the headline volatility, the physical market is sending a more cautious and constructive signal. The EFP, the premium of Dated Brent physical barrels over futures, rose above $4, suggesting that buyers are paying more for immediate barrels. The 3-2-1 crack spread at $64 remains significantly elevated, confirming refined product tightness despite sharp two-way moves in crude futures. The Brent 1-to-12 month spread has widened to $13 in backwardation, signaling strong near-term demand and concern about supply availability.

The structural backdrop provides no relief. US Strategic Petroleum Reserve levels are at their lowest since 1983, reducing Washington’s ability to absorb a prolonged supply disruption through emergency releases, leaving the oil market more sensitive to any further escalation. Freight and war-risk insurance premiums remain at multiples of pre-conflict levels, embedding a cost layer into physical barrels that futures moves do not automatically dissolve. OPEC+ retains nominal spare capacity, but spare barrels cannot substitute for open shipping lanes. The physical signals suggest that the downside floor is now higher than last week’s diplomatic optimism had implied. Until the compensation dispute, maritime blockade and timetable for restoring full Hormuz transit are credibly resolved, the geopolitical risk premium is likely to remain embedded in crude prices. If negotiations continue to lose momentum and the disruption persists, Brent could move towards $95–97 per barrel. However, any credible diplomatic breakthrough could quickly unwind part of the premium and trigger a sharp reversal.