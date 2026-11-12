Oil prices drop as hopes for Iran, Ukraine peace talks pressure markets

Oil prices dropped more than $1 on Thursday as hopes for progress in peace talks over the Middle East ​and the Russia-Ukraine wars pressured the market.

Brent futures lost $1.14, ​or 1.2%, to $91.62 a barrel by 0141 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ‌crude futures fell $1.04, or 1.2%, to $85.49. Brent rose about 1.4% and WTI 0.6% on Wednesday after hitting two-month lows the previous day.

"Markets are falling on expectations that behind-the-scenes efforts are underway to secure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and that it is unlikely the Iran war will escalate ahead of the US-China summit next week," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist of Nissan Securities Investment, a unit of Nissan Securities.

"However, given the uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, the markets are unlikely to suffer a significant collapse," ‌Kikukawa said. Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed to a major prisoner exchange at two days of peace talks in Abu Dhabi that ended on Wednesday, although US mediators said differences remained on other major issues, including territory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv hoped to achieve concrete results on resolving the war this year. Meanwhile, Iran will not allow even a single particle of enriched nuclear material to ​leave the country and there will be consequences if US launches new strikes, Iranian security ‌chief Mohsen Rezaei said in televised remarks.