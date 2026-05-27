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Oil prices fall as markets await clarity on US-Iran talks, Hormuz tensions

Brent crude futures fell $1.42, or 1.43 per cent, to $98.16 a barrel as of 0253 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $1.66, or 1.77 per cent, to $92.23 a barrel

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Oil surged on Tuesday after the US military carried out new strikes in Iran, hurting hopes over ‌the weekend that the United States and Iran would reach an agreement to end the war | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 12:52 PM IST
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Oil prices eased from recent highs on Wednesday, erasing some ​of the previous day's 4 per cent gain ​as traders sought clarity on negotiations between Iran ‌and the US after renewed hostilities set back efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures fell $1.52, or 1.53 per cent, to $98.06 a barrel as of 0633 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $1.90, or 2.02 per cent, to $91.99 a barrel.

Oil surged on Tuesday after the US military carried out new strikes in Iran, hurting hopes over the ‌weekend that the United States and Iran would reach an agreement to end the war.

Iran said on Tuesday the United States had violated a ceasefire by striking targets near the contested Strait of Hormuz, while the US said its strikes were defensive ​in nature.

Israel ramped up bombing in Lebanon on Tuesday, further straining peace ‌efforts.

Following an April ceasefire in the three-month-long conflict, both sides indicated they had made ​progress ‌on talks toward reopening the Strait, a key conduit ‌for global oil and gas flows. But rising hostilities now threaten those negotiations.

Nevertheless, news that some LNG ‌tankers ​have passed through ​the strait in recent days lifted expectations that the waterway might reopen soon, which would ‌add to ​global supply.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Crude Oil PriceGlobal crude oil priceIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensions

First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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