Oil prices fall as markets await clarity on US-Iran talks, Hormuz tensions

Oil prices eased from recent highs on Wednesday, erasing some ​of the previous day's 4 per cent gain ​as traders sought clarity on negotiations between Iran ‌and the US after renewed hostilities set back efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures fell $1.52, or 1.53 per cent, to $98.06 a barrel as of 0633 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $1.90, or 2.02 per cent, to $91.99 a barrel.

Oil surged on Tuesday after the US military carried out new strikes in Iran, hurting hopes over the ‌weekend that the United States and Iran would reach an agreement to end the war.