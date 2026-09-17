Oil prices fall as Saudi crude cargoes ease fears of supply disruption

Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday, extending the previous day's losses, as reports of Saudi Arabia offering extra crude cargoes through ​Oman reduced fears of supply disruptions in West Asia.

Brent crude ​futures dropped $1.24, or 1.2 per cent, to $104.59 a barrel by 0049 GMT, while US West Texas ‌Intermediate futures were down $1.14, or 1.1 per cent, at $101.29. Both contracts fell about $3 on Wednesday.

"Concerns over supply tightness eased slightly following news that Saudi Arabia would ship cargo via Oman," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist of Nissan Securities Investment, a unit of Nissan Securities.

"Expectations of progress toward easing tensions in West Asia ahead of US-China summit next week are also capping price gains," he added.

Saudi Arabia is offering more loadings of crude oil to Asian refiners via ship-to-ship transfers off Oman's Sohar port, people familiar with the matter said, blunting some of the hit to global supply from attacks on the Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline to ‌the Red Sea. Oil prices rose to about four-month highs earlier this week after shipping industry sources said crude loadings at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea export hub of Yanbu had been suspended and Riyadh had cancelled some cargo deliveries to European customers. The suspension followed attacks on the East-West pipeline, which feeds the Saudi port of Yanbu. Yanbu became Saudi Arabia's main outlet for oil exports after Iran began blockading the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Israel attacked the ​country at the end of February. Prior to the war, Hormuz was the conduit for one-fifth of the ‌world's oil supply.