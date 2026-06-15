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Oil prices fall over 4% after US, Iran reach peace deal, reopen Hormuz

Brent crude futures ‌fell $3.51, ​or 4.02 per cent, ‌to $83.82 by 2203 GMT ‌and US ‌West Texas Intermediate ​was ​at $80.95 a barrel, down $3.93, or ‌4.63 per cent

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Reuters SINGAPORE
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 6:30 AM IST
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Oil ​prices slipped on ​Monday after ‌US President Donald Trump and Iran's deputy foreign minister said they have reached ‌a deal to halt the war and to resume traffic through the ​Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures ‌fell $3.51, ​or 4.02 per cent, ‌to $83.82 by 2203 GMT ‌and US ‌West Texas Intermediate ​was ​at $80.95 a barrel, down $3.93, or ‌4.63 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Oil PricesCrude Oil PricesIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensions

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 6:30 AM IST

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