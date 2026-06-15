Oil ​prices slipped on ​Monday after ‌US President Donald Trump and Iran's deputy foreign minister said they have reached ‌a deal to halt the war and to resume traffic through the ​Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures ‌fell $3.51, ​or 4.02 per cent, ‌to $83.82 by 2203 GMT ‌and US ‌West Texas Intermediate ​was ​at $80.95 a barrel, down $3.93, or ‌4.63 per cent.