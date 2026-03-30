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Oil prices jump after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis rebels attack Israel

Brent crude futures jumped $3.16, or 2.81 per cent, to $115.73 a barrel ​by 2205 GMT after settling 4.2 per cent ‌higher on ​Friday

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US West ‌Texas Intermediate was at $102.77 a ‌barrel, up $3.13, or 3.14 per cent | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 6:38 AM IST
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Oil prices extended ​gains on Monday ​after Yemen's Iran-aligned ‌Houthis launched over the weekend their first attacks on Israel since the start of the US-Israel war with Iran, ‌widening the conflict in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures jumped $3.16, or 2.81 per cent, to $115.73 a barrel ​by 2205 GMT after settling 4.2 per cent ‌higher on ​Friday.

US West ‌Texas Intermediate was at $102.77 a ‌barrel, up $3.13, or 3.14 per cent, ‌following a ​5.5 per cent gain ​in the previous session.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Crude Oil PriceGloblal crude oil pricesCrude Oil marketIsrael Iran ConflictUS Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 6:38 AM IST

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