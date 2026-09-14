Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices jump more than 2% after new strikes on Saudi, Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices jump more than 2% after new strikes on Saudi, Strait of Hormuz

Brent ​crude futures rose $2.90, or 2.77%, to $107.51 per barrel as of 2313 GMT while WTI futures rose $2.27, ‌or 2.27%, to $102.32 per barrel

crude oil. oil
The loss of the pipeline, which helped Saudi Arabia re-route its exports avoiding the Strait of Hormuz, threatens up to 4% of global oil supply
Reuters BEIJING
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2026 | 7:24 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Oil prices jumped more than 2 per cent on Monday, after new Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia and Iranian attacks on ships in the Gulf compounded ​supply concerns following the closure of a key Saudi oil pipeline.

Brent ​crude futures rose $2.90, or 2.77 per cent, to $107.51 per barrel as of 2313 GMT. WTI futures rose $2.27, ‌or 2.27 per cent, to $102.32 per barrel. Prices had initially risen more than 3 per cent at market open.

Saudi Arabian state media on Sunday released video footage of damage to homes and a mosque from what it said was a Houthi attack on the country's southern Jazan province. The Houthis said they had also struck a Saudi military base in a neighbouring province.

A vessel in the Strait of Hormuz was struck by a projectile, causing a fire and forcing the crew to be evacuated, the British maritime security agency UKMTO said on Sunday.

Iran said one person was killed and four crew wounded aboard an Iranian commercial vessel struck off its coast.

Oil ‌prices had been expected to rise on Monday amid growing concerns about risks to supply from Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, whose East-West oil pipeline was shut on Friday by a drone strike that originated in Iraq.

The loss of the pipeline, which helped Saudi Arabia re-route its exports avoiding the Strait of Hormuz, threatens up to 4 per cent of global oil supply.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis had reached the strategic island of Perim on Friday, moving to tighten their control over ​the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another key oil transit lane that has been shipping 4-5 per cent of global supply in ‌recent months.

Oil surged 8 per cent higher on the week due to the disruptions, rising above $100 for the first time since July.

"Looking ahead, unless this week's talks in Oman produce something operational - ​or the ‌East-West pipeline is brought back online quickly - the risk is that crude oil continues to extend its gains ‌toward the $119.48 high of early March," IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note on Sunday.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on X later on Sunday, however, that a scheduled ‌Monday ​meeting in Oman ​between Gulf countries and Iran to discuss the Strait of Hormuz had been postponed.

No peace talks have been held in the war, launched six months ago by the United ‌States and Israel, ​since an interim agreement in June collapsed after a few weeks. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oil prices set to end week above $100 for first time in nearly 4 months

Gold falls ₹182 on MCX, trading near ₹1,53,650; silver declines ₹907

Oil prices cross $100 as Iran-US attacks deepen crude supply fears

Gold faces a critical test as markets reprice Fed rate expectations

Brent crude tops $100 as escalating West Asia conflict threatens oil flows

Topics :Crude Oil PriceOil PricesCrude Oil PricesGloblal crude oil prices

Buzzing :

Tata Sons ListingDelhi Traffic AdvisoryWeather UpdateBank Strike TodayTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 7:23 AM IST

Next Story