Oil prices plunge 1% as investors weigh pause in US strikes on Iran

Oil prices fell 1 per cent on Tuesday as market participants continued to weigh a pause in US strikes on Iran, which has raised hope of a diplomatic ‌solution to their conflict and the normalisation of ​Middle East energy flows.

Brent crude futures ​were down $0.54, or 0.6 per cent, at $87.82 by 0046 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was ​at $81.95 a barrel, down $0.66, or 0.8 per cent.

Both contracts fell 1 per cent earlier in the session to their lowest level in more than a week.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States was having "good talks" with Iran and that there was a chance of a resolution. However, he ​said US strikes would resume if negotiations failed while Iran issued similar comments about retaliation.

"For now, the ‌relief that an off-ramp has been found has taken the heat out of prices ​and eased concerns around Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure. However, the situation remains highly fluid," IG analyst Tony Sycamore said in a client note. Afrah al-Zouba, the foreign minister-designate of Yemen's internationally recognised Saudi-backed government, said Yemen-based ‌Houthi fighters aimed to replicate Iran's ​control of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz ‌at Bab el-Mandeb. "Whether the Houthis have the military capacity to enforce a comprehensive blockade ‌is questionable, especially given that the Saudis will attack them relentlessly. Still, there is no doubt that ​traffic has dropped off significantly in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz," said Marex analyst Edward Meir.