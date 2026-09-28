Oil prices rebound after Trump rejects peace deal to resolve Iran conflict

Oil prices rebounded more than 1% on Monday after US President Donald Trump rejected a peace deal from Iran to ​resolve their conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, keeping ​tensions in the West Asia elevated.

Brent crude futures rose $1.32, or 1.27%, to $105.64 ‌a barrel by 0036 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $93.11 a barrel, up 70 cents, or 0.76%.

Iran announced a peace proposal last week at the UN General Assembly in New York, saying it had been transmitted to the Americans via Qatari mediators. Trump said on Saturday he rejected the plan, but told Axios in a phone interview on Sunday that he expected US negotiators to engage in more talks this week.

"Geopolitical risks remain elevated, as the Houthis and Iran continued their attacks on Saudi Arabia, leaving regional supply flows vulnerable," ‌ANZ analysts said in a note. Yemen's Saudi-led coalition said early on Saturday it had intercepted two ballistic missiles and two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthis towards the kingdom. Brent edged up 0.4% last week but WTI lost 7.9% on concerns that the US may ban diesel exports to ease record prices which could curb US refining output. "Refined oil products remain a pressure point, with record US diesel prices intensifying inflation ​risks and prompting renewed debate over potential export curbs," ANZ analysts said.