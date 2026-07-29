Oil prices rebound over 2% on prospect of tightening US crude supplies

Oil prices rose by more than $2 a barrel in early trade on Wednesday on shrinking US crude ​inventories, recouping some of the previous session's losses caused ​by a pause in fighting between Washington and Tehran.

Brent futures increased by $2.71, ‌or 3.2 per cent, to $86.80 a barrel at 0002 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.26, or 3.4 per cent, to $81.95.

US crude inventories fell by about 3.3 million barrels in the week ended July 24 ,market sources said on Tuesday, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.

Gasoline inventories, meanwhile, grew by 918,000 barrels, while distillate inventories climbed 355,000 barrels compared with a week earlier, the sources said.

Official inventory data from the Energy Information Administration is due later on Wednesday. Further supporting prices, OPEC+ will likely halt oil output increases for three months ‌starting in October, sources told Reuters, after the producer group completes the scheduled return of barrels following voluntary cuts. Oil prices have whipsawed on the US-Israeli war in Iran, which has disrupted global flows of crude oil, particularly with the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Prices plunged by about 5 per cent on Tuesday to a two-week low on hopes that efforts to end the US-Iran conflict ​would resume in earnest after a pause in hostilities.