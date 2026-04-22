Oil prices rise on reports of ships being hit in Hormuz, Brent above $100

Oil prices jumped on Wednesday with Brent trading above $100 a barrel, erasing earlier losses following reports of gunfire attacks on at least ​three container ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures were ​up $1.59, or 1.6 per cent, at $100.07 a barrel at 0842 GMT. West Texas Intermediate futures rose $1.51, ‌or 1.7 per cent, to $91.18. Both benchmark contracts rose about 3 per cent on Tuesday.

At least three container ships were hit by gunfire in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, maritime security sources and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said.

Iran has imposed restrictions on ships using the strait, first in retaliation for the US-Israeli bombardment of the country, and then in response to a US blockade of Iranian ports.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had said he would indefinitely extend the ceasefire with Iran, hours before its expiry, to allow talks to continue to end a war that has killed thousands and shaken the global economy. Doubts Over ‌Whether Israel and Iran Will Agree The announcement appeared to be unilateral, and it was not immediately clear whether Iran, or US ally Israel, would agree to extend the truce, which began two weeks ago. There was no immediate comment from Iran's most senior leaders on Trump's ceasefire extension. The Strait of Hormuz, until the Iran war began at the end of February, was the channel for about 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.