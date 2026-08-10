Oil prices rise on uncertainty over reopening of Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices rose on Monday on uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz anytime soon, as ​Iran said a deal with Oman defining new shipping ​lanes was in its final stages but insisted the US must still ‌meet other conditions.

Brent crude futures rose 91 cents or 1.09 per cent, to $84.46 a barrel by 0056 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 61 cents, or 0.78 per cent to $78.79 a barrel.

Both benchmarks had fallen more than 7 per cent last week on hopes that Iran and Oman were close to reaching a deal that would result in a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which carried a fifth of the world's oil before the war.

While Iran said on Sunday that a deal with Oman was in ‌its "final stages", it reiterated that the waterway would only reopen once Washington met other conditions, including US compensation to Iran for its widespread attacks. "Traders have been conditioned by the on-again, off-again nature of the negotiations and are waiting for tangible evidence, such as verified tanker movements or formal agreements, before further unwinding the risk premium," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade. Iran ​and the US are not engaged in talks and Tehran will not start them as ‌long as Washington breaches an interim deal signed in June, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday.