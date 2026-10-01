Oil prices steady as investors assess US-Iran peace talks, supply outlook

Oil prices were nearly flat in early Asia trade on Thursday, following the previous day's gains and steep monthly rises, as ​investors assessed the outcome of US-Iran peace talks and the outlook ​for West Asia crude exports.

Brent crude futures rose 12 cents or 0.1 per cent, to $98.15 ‌a barrel by 0045 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $90.35 a barrel, down 7 cents, or 0.1 per cent.

Both benchmarks rose about $1 a barrel on Wednesday. Brent recorded a monthly gain of around 14 per cent in September, its biggest since July, while WTI increased by about 5 per cent on the month.

"Although buying continued amid supply concerns as peace talks stalled, selling pressure also prevailed as West Asian oil exports showed signs of recovery," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities, citing Saudi Arabia's resumption of exports from its Red Sea port of Yanbu as a key factor. A new catalyst, ‌such as progress in peace negotiations, will be needed for WTI to break below the immediate support level of $88 a barrel, he added. Qatar said on Tuesday it hopes that shuttle diplomacy between Tehran and Washington can lead to a breakthrough. However, US President Donald Trump denied reports by Axios and CNN that cited US officials as saying he was willing to give Iran sanctions relief and release frozen Iranian funds in return for "concrete" steps by Tehran ​on its nuclear programme.