Tumbling crude prices on news that Iranian fuel may soon hit global markets promised inflation relief and pushed bond yields lower on Wednesday, while stocks and currencies ​were quieter ahead of Kevin Warsh's debut meeting as Federal Reserve chair.

Brent ​crude futures dived below $80 to the lowest since the opening salvos of the US-Iran conflict in ‌March.

A senior US official said the US will waive sanctions on Iranian oil, under the deal to end the war, raising the prospect of millions of additional barrels of supply.

US bond yields dipped and rates in Asia followed suit, with 10-year Japanese yields down 1.5 basis points to 2.63 per cent and 10-year Australian rates down almost 5 bps to 4.787 per cent.

"Markets appear to be pricing in a relatively high probability of a full Hormuz flow normalisation," said Kim Fustier, senior oil and gas analyst at HSBC, though the bank thinks it will take until the end of September. Few details of the US-Iran agreement, due to be signed on Friday, have been publicly confirmed and a three-month ‌stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz has drained oil inventories, with US reserves at the lowest since 1983. Overnight on Wall Street, investors trimmed crowded bets on tech and semiconductor stocks, pulling the Nasdaq down 1.15 per cent, while rising financial and industrial stocks helped the Dow notch a record high.

Futures were slightly positive in Asia, while chipmaker-heavy markets in Taiwan and South Korea inched lower and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell about 0.3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4 per cent. Stock markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai were broadly ​steady. Fed on hold, Warsh in focus Traders are waiting to see how Warsh walks the line between his dovish ‌president and markets, which expect a hike this year, and the anticipation has broadly held the dollar in stasis. The euro firmed only a little this week, to hover around $1.16. Tuesday's expected rate ​hike in Japan ‌failed to lift the yen, though the downside was protected by the risk of official intervention, holding it ‌at 160.3 to the dollar.