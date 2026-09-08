Oil rises as risks of prolonged West Asia conflict heighten supply worries

Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as risks of a prolonged conflict in the West Asia grew after Iran threatened to ​retaliate against any new US attacks on its assets, ​heightening worries over supply disruption.

Brent crude futures climbed 34 cents, or 0.35%, ‌to $97.34 a barrel by 0000 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.63 a barrel, up $1.15, or 1.26%.

Brent rose to its highest level since July 24 in the previous session, as traders continued to build a risk premium into prices amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global crude shipments.

Iran warned on Monday that energy infrastructure across the Gulf, including US oil and gas interests, was vulnerable. This follows tit-for-tat strikes during the weekend, with no sign of progress towards ‌a diplomatic breakthrough. On Saturday, US forces struck three Iranian oil tankers, including one near Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export hub, according to US Central Command. The attacks followed strikes by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on US warships operating in the region. "The recent escalation of the West Asia conflict has increased the likelihood of a prolonged standoff, punctuated by calibrated military action by the US ​and Iran. This could see Persian Gulf supply remain constrained through the rest of 2026," Daniel ‌Hynes, an analyst at ANZ, said in a note.