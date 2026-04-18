Oil settles down 9% as Iran declares Strait of Hormuz open; Brent at $90.38

Oil prices settled down by around 9 per cent on Friday after Iran said passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz was open for the remaining ceasefire period and US President Donald Trump ​said Iran has agreed to never close the strait again.

Brent crude futures settled down $9.01, ​or 9.07 per cent, to $90.38 a barrel, after falling to a session low of $86.09. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled down $10.48, ‌or 11.45 per cent, at $83.85 a barrel, after touching a low of $80.56.

Both contracts made their largest daily declines since April 8.

All ships can sail through the Strait of Hormuz but this needs to be coordinated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a senior Iranian official told Reuters, adding that unfreezing Iranian funds was part of the deal. "With the market now rapidly unwinding the extreme risk premium built over the past two weeks, crude is shifting back toward pricing actual flow normalization rather than disruption risk," Gelber & Associates analysts said in a note. Around 20 ships were seen moving from the Gulf towards the exit via the Strait of Hormuz, according to ship tracking data. Progress in negotiations The US and Iran have made progress in the negotiations over a three-page memorandum of understanding to end the war, according to an Axios reporter on X.

Trump said on Friday during a phone ‌interview with Reuters that the US will enter Iran at a "leisurely pace" to recover its enriched uranium and bring it back to the US Prices had already fallen earlier in the session as possible further talks between the US and Iran over the weekend and a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel raised investors' hopes the war in West Asia could be nearing an end. Addressing a sticking point in the talks, Trump said Tehran had offered to not possess nuclear weapons for more than 20 years. "We're going to see what happens. But I think we're very close to making a deal with Iran," Trump told reporters outside the White House ​on Thursday.

Trump also said on Friday that the US has banned Israel from further bombing in Lebanon, using a harsher tone than ‌usual with the longtime US ally. Shortly after the announcement that the strait was open, a US official told Reuters that a military blockade of Iran involving more than 10,000 personnel remains in effect. While the opening of the strait was a step ​in the right ‌direction, the European market would remain tight for a while, analyst Ole Hvalbye at SEB Research said, since it takes roughly 21 days ‌for ships to move from the Gulf to Rotterdam, the main crude port in the region.